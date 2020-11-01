“It’s not hell yet, but it’s purgatory”: the outbreak of doctors in intensive care units

The pressure in the intensive care units (ICU) is not only felt in Portugal. In neighboring Spain, where a curfew was introduced this week, health professionals are also pointing out the fragility of structures and responsiveness.

“It’s not hell yet, but we’re in purgatory,” says Jordi Mancebo, head of the intensive care unit at Sant Pau hospital in Barcelona. In an interview with El País, he explains that you could feel the hell already in the spring, but the summer allowed the health units to offer three weeks of rest. In July the temperature began to rise again and Hell was advancing.

Currently, a quarter of Spanish intensive care units are already occupied by patients infected with the new coronavirus. According to the same publication, there are nearly 2,500 beds.

The Generalitat de Catalunya confirmed yesterday that, according to their data, for the first time since the start of the second wave, more COVID patients than non-COVID patients are living in the region’s intensive care units: 447 cases, representing 52%.

Looking at Madrid, the numbers are not encouraging either. According to the health authorities, the occupancy of intensive care units in the region is 38.44%. However, El País explains that this will not be the actual number as it does not reflect the saturation these units are currently reaching. There are 484 patients in beds assigned to the intensive care unit, 96.8% of the total community. When the capacity of private hospitals is added, it is 75.5%.