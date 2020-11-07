‘IVAucher’ accumulation and discount work for a period of 12 weeks – Economy

Since the consumers accumulate the VAT expended on catering, accommodation and culture costs and can deduct it for later purchases, the “IVAucher” works for a period of 12 weeks and not per quarter.

“‘IVAucher’ should be implemented if the pandemic permits,” the deputy undersecretary of state for tax affairs told Lusa, noting that for this reason the measure is not the quarters of the year but the periods of 12 weeks.

That means taxpayers have “12 weeks to accumulate [o IVA] and 12 weeks to discount it, “said António Mendonça Mendes.

The “IVAucher” is one of the measures in the 2021 state budget proposal (OE2021), which aims to stimulate consumption in the sectors most affected by the pandemic, namely food, accommodation and culture, by giving consumers the opportunity to To cumulate the VAT incurred in the same sectors, discounting for later purchases, with discounts that should be around 50%.

Overall, the government expects the measure to allow taxpayers to accumulate (and spend) around EUR 200 million in credit through VAT.

According to simulations by the consulting firm Deloitte, each family has to spend the equivalent of 445 euros for the consumer to accumulate the global VAT value, provided that 70% of the purchases are made in restaurants, 20% in accommodation and 10% in cultural activities.

The proposal for the state budget for 2021 was generally adopted on October 28th with the positive votes of the PS, the abstentions of the PCP, PAN, the PEV and the MPs Joacine Qatar Moreira and Cristina Rodrigues and the dissenting votes of the PSD, BE, CDS-PP and Chegas unique MPs André Ventura and the liberal initiative João Cotrim de Figueiredo.

Following general approval, the 2021 state budget has been discussed in the department and the proposed changes should be submitted by November 13th.

The final global vote on the document is scheduled for November 26th.