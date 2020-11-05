Jan Böhmermann: «Headwind is my middle name»

Cologne (dpa) – Before Jan Böhmermann (39) appears again, he dives. In the past few days, the satirist’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have sometimes gone offline.

Instead, a channel called “realjanboehmermann” suddenly appeared on Telegram’s messaging service, which is interesting as a safe platform for human rights activists, whistleblowers and journalists, but also a playground for conspiracy theories.

What is it about? Let’s see. His new show “ZDF Magazin Royale” starts on Friday (November 6, 11pm, ZDF) and replaces Böhmermann’s “Neo Magazin Royale”, which has been at home on special interest channel ZDFneo for years. It means: Böhmermann has actually entered the ZDF main program. He talks to the German news agency about his path to “light”, about the new limits of his show and why the corona pandemic reminds him of his service to the community.

Question: Mr. Böhmermann, you have taken your social media channels offline (note: I am now online again). At the same time, a new channel called “realjanboehmermann” has appeared on Telegram’s messaging service – a kind of refuge for people who attach conspiracy stories. What is it about?

Answer: this is my new Telegram channel. I have seen the light. Follow me if you want to know what’s behind it.

Question: The latest issue of your “Neo Magazin Royale” came out in mid-December 2019. The world has changed a lot since then, keyword Corona. Was it good or bad for you not to have been on the air during this time?

Answer: In the end, all of the last nine months have been a great promotional phase for the start of our broadcast. Now I can reveal that everything was planned well in advance. At that time, we put a virus into the world in Wuhan at great cost so that on November 6th we could say: People! False giant! Welcome to ZDF!

Question: Don’t say it so lightly, there have been times when you may have been trusted to do it yourself. But let’s put it another way: what is the difference between the old “Neo Magazin Royale” and the new “ZDF Magazin Royale”?

Answer: The big difference is that, after only practicing for a long time, we are now really following in the footsteps of Gerhard Löwenthal and his «ZDF-Magazin». We will be an anti-communist bulwark against the decline of the Federal Republic! Seriously: the show will be a little more focused, it will be a little shorter. Thematically we are a bit stronger.

Question: Gerhard Löwenthal said at the beginning of “ZDF-Magazin” that the program would “relentlessly” look for “bad areas in our democracy” and take a “fearless” stance. Is that also what you want?

Answer: I actually watched early Löwenthal programs. And the claim is exactly the same. We’re just a little more fun.

Question: Then you definitely expect headwind.

Answer: In all honesty: headwind is my middle name. This is the factory setting for everything my colleagues and I have been doing for years.

Question: But it remains an entertainment show, you can laugh at it, right?

Answer: absolutely! I’m not anything but an entertainer either. My only drawback is that I had a journalistic background many years ago.

Question: Do you feel something like pressure because everyone is expecting great service now, why are you finally in the main program? You’ve often asked. You have to deliver now.

Answer: If my colleagues and I have done anything in recent years, it has been to deliver. The only question is always: what is delivered? It’s not about the delivery. With the new show, we will also commute between “Shit” and “Really good”.

Question: You say about 100 people have worked on the show in the past and it will stay that way. What’s the benefit to you that you are now running in the big main program? Visibility? What can you tell your grandmother?

Answer: It’s definitely important to my grandmothers – I have several. Finally they want to see their nephew on ZDF in the evening when they have to go out again. In fact, many people watch the “Today Show”, even when things go wrong. We will follow soon after. Let’s put it this way: things have always gone well for “Neo Magazin Royale” on the Internet, but on television we were a bit tied to the limits of ZDFneo. Now they are falling.

Question: The preparation came at a time when personal contact had to be avoided. Was it complicated?

Answer: It is very fortunate that we have a job where it is good to sit in a room and throw balls back and forth. But if in doubt, you can do it from home. This is really, really lucky in the time of Corona. The only downside is that we actually have a show that the audience belongs to and it should have a 16-piece orchestra, including wind instruments, which are considered aerosol spinners. We still don’t know what it will look like in the first editions. We may have to improvise.

Question: How would you rate the general mood in the country?

Answer: I was born in 1981 and performed community service. I would consider the time we are going through as a collective community service that you know will go on for a while. You are forced to do something that is not normal life, but you know that at some point it will end. I also think the period is more or less the same as my community service, which is 15 months. It is also clear that there are ups and downs during this period.

Question: Can you make jokes about Corona?

Answer: Of course you can joke about Corona! You also have to do it. The following applies: a long tragedy can only end in a comedy. And so is the simplest way to turn pain into comedy. It is the fuel for everything. What else can you do? It makes no sense to get excited. The only thing that helps is to laugh about it.

Question: Recently there was the case of pop singer Michael Wendler, who commented on the crown pandemic and accused television stations of being “aligned”. Are people in the entertainment industry more prone to conspiracy theories than others?

Answer: I can already imagine that after weeks of corona isolation you can find things on Telegram that can theoretically lead you astray. And I think as a naive, open-minded type of show business, I’m more prone to it, because I’m built close to insanity anyway and those structures get involved quickly. Especially when you don’t have someone saying, “Stop it now!” Then it happened faster than you would like.

Question: You have often played with so-called fakes in your show. In other words: pretend to be the truth until no one knew what is still reality or invention. Can it still be a means in times when conspiracy theories are rampant?

Answer: no The forgery argument is exaggerated. I wouldn’t do that anymore.

ABOUT THE PERSON: Jan Böhmermann is a moderator and satirist who has received many awards (including the Grimme Prize). He was born in Bremen, where he also learned the job of a journalist on Radio Bremen. He was best known for his “Neo Magazin Royale” program, whose contributions often caused a sensation. In 2016, the so-called Böhmermann affair was triggered there when the moderator recited a poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He also speaks regularly with musician Olli Schulz on the “Fest & Flauschig” podcast on Spotify.