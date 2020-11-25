Janowski fears cuts to post-crisis culture

Dresden (dpa) – Conductor Marek Janowski fears hard cuts to culture even after the crown crisis has subsided. It’s nice when a man like Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier describes art and culture as food, the 81-year-old principal conductor of the Dresden Philharmonic said Wednesday. But the reality is when in a few months you have to “look into the sack of the city”.

It is certain that all sides will ask themselves the question of priority after the end of the pandemic. It’s about the question of what you can still afford in the music business when many are broke. A city of music like Dresden cannot really afford to do without such a thing: “But I’m afraid that a lot of things happen in Germany”.

Even if there is a vaccine in the new year, the virus will not go away, Janowski said: “But one thing is certain. All registers are empty. “Nobody can avoid it. With the blockade, he would like more country specific regulations. You should be more flexible:” I think it would be damn good if in a few weeks 300 or 400 people could be scattered around here again. “

Janowski also commented on the reasons why he only extended his contract in Dresden by one year until 2023. From a certain age, you have a duty to listen to yourself and to create a picture of your physical and mental condition. Feels fit now. As a successor, however, the orchestra needs a leader whose age has a longer future outlook.