Jean Paul Gaultier Helps Design the Altar for Day of the Dead

Mexico City (AP) – French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier helped design an altar for the Mexican Day of the Dead. For the installation in the Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City, he provided drawings and ideas, said curator Lourdes Báez.

These in turn served over 30 local artists as inspiration for the altar design. “The altar is called” The Restored Table: Remembrance and Reunion “and is based on Kahlo’s lost painting” The Wounded Table “,” Báez told the German news agency. “This creates a dialogue between the masterpiece, the designer and the local artisans”.

Kahlo (1907-1954), Mexico’s most famous artist, was portrayed by the 68-year-old fashion designer and his team in a miniskirt and poppy headdress – a nod to morphine he had to take for his lifelong pain. On one side of the table is a typical Gaultier seafaring skeleton with white and blue stripes.

The haute couture legend-funded offering in Casa Azul, Kahlo’s birthplace in the Coyoacán district, also commemorates artists and writers who have suffered from serious illness or died from pandemics.

On November 1 and 2, Mexicans commemorate their dead. The Día de Muertos combines pre-Columbian and Christian rituals and was added to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2008. Houses and tombs are richly decorated for this occasion. Many Mexicans believe that the souls of the dead come from the afterlife these days and visit their families in this world.

Due to the crown pandemic, however, most of the cemeteries will remain closed this year. Big events like the Dead Day Parade, which actually dates back to the James Bond film “Specter” (2015), have been canceled. The Latin American country is severely hit by the health crisis, with over 900,000 infections and 90,000 deaths.

In the family homes, museums and the National Palace, however, offers will also be set up this year. The altars are decorated with candles, orange cempasúchil flowers, photos, food and crepe paper. The Mexico City government has invited Mexicans to share photos of their altars using the hashtag #OfrendaInfinita (Infinite Offer).