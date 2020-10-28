Jerónimo Martins profit drops 17.8% to 219 million by September – Executive Digest

The profit of Jerónimo Martins fell in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year by 17.8% to 219 million euros, announced the owner of the supermarket chain Pingo Doce this Wednesday.

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM), the company also announced that consolidated revenue for the reporting period increased 3.9% from the first nine months of 2019 to € 14.2 billion.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 1.9% to 1,029 million euros.

Analyzing these results, President and CEO Pedro Soares dos Santos stated: “These nine months of 2020 are marked by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than six months. During this time, thanks to the determined work of our teams and the flexibility of our processes, we were able to be agile and creative in order to adapt the necessary value propositions of our brands under particularly complex market conditions. “

“Despite the tough times we are living in, I think we are better prepared today than six months ago to meet the demands of the reality of any market and to continue to grow sustainably,” he affirmed.

Regarding the future, he admitted at short notice that “I am aware that uncertainty remains very high and that Christmas, traditionally the busiest time for the grocery store, may be due to restrictions this year

Mobility and the lack of confidence and purchasing power of a consumer who is becoming increasingly price sensitive result from the unique moment experienced worldwide. “

The company added that at the start of the pandemic, the payout for 2019 results was reduced from the originally proposed 50% to 30% as the potential impact of the crisis on the year’s activities was very little visible. At this point, our companies have shown their resilience and determination.

“Given the strength of the Group’s performance in difficult times, given the liquidity position at the end of September and the financial flexibility we believe is necessary for the future,” the Board of Directors will make a proposal at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 26th should, the distribution of the free reserves of the remaining amount for the 50% payout (approx. 86.7 million euros) in accordance with the Group’s dividend policy.