Jerónimo wants to know what the “state of emergency” is for in the fight against the pandemic – politics

PCP General Secretary Jerónimo de Sousa defended this Thursday that “restricting rights” or “creating a climate of fear” will not solve the problems caused by covid-19, questioning what the state of emergency is for.

“Why the state of emergency” when the country is “a household problem” and “necessary to identify the route of infection” asked the PCP chairman in a party-sponsored debate on culture and heritage in Évora.

Jerónimo de Sousa said he wanted to know “what the state of emergency against this problem will look like”.

“Schools today have problems with a shortage of teachers, a shortage of plant assistants,” he added, insisting that he did not understand what “the state of emergency is for” and how “it will serve to solve this problem”.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, today proposed to Parliament the declaration of a state of emergency in Portugal between November 9th and 23rd to allow measures to contain the Covid-19.

The bill went to the Assembly of the Republic today, where it will be voted on Friday at 4 p.m.

In the Évora debate, Jerónimo de Sousa warned that “this epidemic poses health, economic and social problems for the PCP” that “cannot be solved by restricting rights and creating a climate of fear”.

“These days, under the pretext of rising cases of infected people, the voices of those calling for more restrictions on freedoms, more curtailments of rights and more muscular measures have been raised again,” he said.

A position which, he continued, means the exchange of “pedagogy for the repressive path for which the declaration of the state of emergency is in preparation”.

“The government has already announced a series of measures that appear disproportionate and beyond what is strictly necessary to fight public health against the epidemic, and is preparing to deteriorate,” he said.

As on Sunday at a rally in Alhos Vedros in the municipality of Moita (Setúbal) to criticize the government’s “muscle measures” against the Covid-19, the chairman of the PCP referred again to what happened on Friday Mass at the Main exits of the city of Lisbon, including the bridges over the Tagus.

“Do you remember” the “17 km long queues with four hours of waiting time, people in the car, often with children”, he asked and insisted on the doubt: How do these “more muscular” measures contribute to the solution? the problem of the epidemic? “.

In view of the Covid 19 pandemic, “it is necessary to strengthen the National Health Service (SNS), to guarantee individual protection and to conduct protective education,” countered Jerónimo de Sousa.

It is also necessary “to promote economic, social, cultural and sporting activities, to exercise political and social rights and to fight fear and its propagandists,” he defended.

“It is crucial that the necessary and appropriate measures are taken to address the problems, including public health problems, as it is not enough to rely on the gravity of the situation, as the government is doing, and it is necessary To match words with actions, “he explained.

For the communist general secretary, “the priority in the fight against Covid-19” must be strengthening the NHS through measures such as “urgently recruiting missing professionals” or “increasing the number of hospital beds”.

“Policy options that should be reflected in the state budget for 2021,” but “not,” he criticized, accusing the government of preferring “to meet the deficit in public accounts rather than the needs of workers and people.”