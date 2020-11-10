“Jerusalema-Challenge”: African song also makes people dance in Saxony

Johannesburg (AP) – The children of the Erzgebirge dance it, the caregivers in Chemnitz and the young people of the Sachsenring. But also Italian marines, doctors and nurses sway to the rhythm, athletes and even monks in front of the Vatican shake their legs: the catchy song “Jersualema” by South African DJ Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode is turning into a global success, which in Germany and India , France, Chile, Italy and China have moved the masses. All over the world, people dance with the same movements in courtyards, quarantine shelters, churches, slums, hospitals and parking lots.

Old and young, rich and poor, black and white, the melody conjures a smile on your face, especially in the gloomy days of the Crown. It’s a catchy song of participation and encouragement that invites you to dance together, especially during closed periods. “We never thought we would go that far,” confessed DJ Master KJ – real name Kgaugelo Moagi – to the German news agency and stressed: “I get really moved when I see people in Switzerland or dance it in other parts of the world. It means a lot to me.”

The song is based on relaxed and danceable electronic rhythms on which the sublime voice of Zikode can be heard. In no time at all the song took the charts by storm and started a global trend.

There are many videos on social media of people dancing in ecstasy while smiling to the rhythm of the song, which is in the tradition of practical hits like “Macarena” or “Gangnam Style” and sings the beauty of Jerusalem and God’s guidance in a gospel way. “The lyrics ask for God’s protection and guidance,” says the 24-year-old musician. Especially in these times of the Crown, this has probably met with an answer.

The choreography of the song benefits from the fact that it can be danced with sufficient crown distance from others. If the dance moves first came from South Africa, they were later perfected by young Angolans. Master KG: “You put your video on the Internet, and then the whole thing took a life of its own.” The African joie de vivre the song released in late 2019 struck a nerve facing the onset of the corona pandemic and established continued popularity.

By mid-August, more than 80 million people had seen the video. When he disappeared on short notice due to a glitch on YouTube, fans were outraged – they hope to cross the 100 million viewership milestone within a year. Newspapers from Master KG’s home country are full of praise, and serious news presenters are lured into dance moves in TV studios as well.

Young DJ Master KG, who was already making music at the age of 13, caused a sensation nationwide right after graduating from high school with his song “Skeleton Move”. He comes from the Limpopo province and sings in the Zulu language of his native land. “In the midst of the pandemic – which hits artists hard in the face of many forbidden events – Master KG makes us proud,” praised the minister of culture of his province, Thandi Moraka, delivering an award last week. The South African government has stated that he and his colleague are cultural ambassadors for their country, creating global connections through their music.

Dancing against the crisis in Chemnitz: Employees of the “Emanuel Gottlieb Flemming” senior citizens’ center recorded a video showing them at the so-called “Jerusalema” dance. As the employee Christin Flechsig explains, the goal is to show the video to the residents of the house to keep them happy even during the crisis.

Dancing against the crisis in the Ore Mountains: the sweet sequence was shared more than 200 times by the children of the “Kinderland” nursery in Aue-Bad-Schlema, an institution run by the Johanniterunfallhilfe Erzgebirge. To the video on Facebook. (with sane mind)