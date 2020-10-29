Jessica Athayde: “I was in contact with an infected person” – Famous

Like many Portuguese, the 34-year-old Jessica Athayde was confronted with contact with an infected person with Covid-19 and will complete the prophylactic isolation phase with her one-year-old son Oliver over the next ten days. The TVI actress announced that she received a call this Wednesday to draw attention to the situation after telling the story on social networks. “This morning I went shopping and got a call that said …

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 10/29/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction