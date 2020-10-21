João Almeida controls the favorites in the Tour of Italy and Ruben Guerreiro takes the blue jersey – sport

The Portuguese João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) controlled the remaining favorites this Wednesday to stay in the lead of the Volta a Itália by bike. Ruben Guerreiro (Education First) took back the mountain guide’s blue jersey.

The 24-year-old Australian Ben O’Connor (NTT) was the winner of the stage. He covered the 203 kilometers between Bassano del Grappa and Madonna di Campiglio in 5: 50.59 hours and cut off the isolated goal after integrating the escape of the day 31 seconds ahead of the Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-McLaren), second , and 1.10 minutes ahead of Belgian Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), third.

In general, the main favorites arrived 5.11 minutes after the winner with nothing changed in the first places. Almeida, who scored the goal in 15th, wore the pink jersey in front of the Sunweb duo.

The day did not register the “battle” for the rose that the various top-class mountain counts promised. The Portuguese benefited from this and retained 17 seconds ahead of Dutchman Wilco Kelderman, second, and 2.58 minutes for Australian Jai Hindley, third.

For O’Connor, who has not yet signed a contract for 2021, this was a victory of perseverance, not only because he had won over the rest of his fellow refugees such as the “specialist” Thomas de Gendt or Pernsteiner, who took advantage of the result on the rise 11th overall, but also because it is the second day that you are exposed before the race.

“Yesterday [terça-feira] It wasn’t planned to enter the escape but if there are 30 people you have to be there. Today was planned to be on the run, yes, and if someone decides to hunt us down, we’ll be ahead to help Domenico [Pozzovivo, candidato à geral]. It’s a situation where we can only win, “said the Australian.

This pursuit of escape did not take place and O’Connor, who had already tried in the 16th stage to beat the Slovenian Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-McLaren), managed to be the best on a “perfect day” today.

Ruben Guerreiro, who on Tuesday won just one point ahead of Italian Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù-KTM), who had been wearing the jersey since taking it off the Portuguese, entered the flight today without the company of his rival.

Although the Belgian Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) reached 82 points and was also able to “threaten” the fight for the blue jersey, the Portuguese scored the most points today, reaching 198 against 148 from Visconti, which fueled hopes from on Sunday as king of the mountain in Italy to be on the last podium.

The high mountain will test the designs of the Portuguese cyclist, who has already won the ninth stage and has a high Corsa Rosa, starting on Thursday with the Cima Coppi, the highest point of the 21 stages. in this case Passo di Stelvio, a “monster” at 2,758 meters above sea level in the Alps.

In the battle for the general, João Almeida remains on the podium as the general and youth leader, with Guerreiro adding a third of four to Portugal after a promising day that Deceuninck-QuickStep returned to do the job and protect the ‘Maglia Rosa ‘.

The only major attack on a day with the group rolling at high pace, sometimes imposed by Italian Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep), tenth overall, was nearing its end, but Almeida rose to heights and followed Kelderman.

“We tried to force João Almeida, but the ascent wasn’t difficult enough and it was very good. (…) We haven’t given up yet, Thursday is an important day,” said the Dutchman.

There was no difference in the finish line and everyone arrived at the same time, leaving 17 seconds between first and second and nearly three minutes for the other closest rivals.

With 15 days of pink, João Almeida starts the 18th round on Thursday, which connects Pinzolo with Laghi di Cancano over 207 kilometers, including two first-class climbs, one almost over the finish line and one category above all the Passo di Stelvio.

This year’s “Coppi Top” at 2,758 meters above sea level will test the 22-year-old’s leadership, mainly due to changes in the 20th phase on Saturday, which have already been confirmed by the organization.

You will leave the route due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Izoard and the Agnel, and the climb to Sestriere towards the end of the stage becomes a triple climb, albeit with less rigidity than the French mountains. This could favor João Almeida ahead of the time trial on Sunday.