João Almeida leads Volta a Itália by 17 seconds. Warrior Recaptures Blue Jersey – Modalities

The Portuguese João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) maintained the leadership of the Volta a Itália by bike this Wednesday with a 17 second lead in a 17th stage won by the Australian Ben O’Connor (NTT). Warrior brought back the blue sweater.

The 24-year-old O’Connor covered the 203 kilometers between Bassano del Grappa and Madonna di Campiglio in 5: 50.59 hours and, after joining the escape of the day, arrived 31 seconds ahead of the Austrian Hermann Pernsteiner ( Bahrain-McLaren) and 1.10 minutes ahead of Belgian Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal), third.

In general, the main favorites arrived 5.11 minutes after the winner with nothing changed in the first places. Almeida, who scored the goal in 15th, wore the pink jersey in front of the Sunweb duo.

The Portuguese is 17 seconds ahead of Dutchman Wilco Kelderman (second) and 2.58 minutes ahead of Australian Jai Hindley (third).

On Thursday, the 18th stage connects Pinzolo with Laghi di Cancano for 207 kilometers, including two first-class climbs, one almost over the finish line, and a special category, the Passo di Stelvio.