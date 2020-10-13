João Leão admits that TAP may need more than 500 million euros – economy

State and Finance Minister João Leão today admitted that the airline TAP may need more than the € 500 million registered in the 2021 state budget proposal (OE2021).

When asked about the amount that the government put into the OE2021 proposal for TAP (500 million euros), João Leão said: “It is still an indicative and referential value.”

“It is not the worst scenario, it is the indicative scenario that we have, it is the base scenario. It always assumes that there can be more negative and less negative scenarios,” the minister said at the press conference on the presentation today the OE2021 in the Ministry of Finance in Lisbon.

The government has reserved guarantees of 500 million euros for TAP so that the company can finance itself in the market in addition to the 1,200 million euros already approved in loans.