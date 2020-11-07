Joe Biden admits he hasn’t won the White House race but is confident – World

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden admitted on Friday that he has not yet won the November 3 presidential election, but the numbers suggest he will claim a “clear and convincing victory”.

“It’s time to unite,” said Barack Obama’s former vice president in a brief speech in Wilmington, northeastern Delaware, while the final poll results remain unclear on Tuesday.

“We have to overcome cholera,” he added, pledging to work from “day one” in the White House to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which has already caused more than 236,000 deaths and more than 9 deaths. 7 million cases in the country.