Joe Biden, convinced of victory, requires patience until all the votes are counted – world

Democratic White House candidate Joe Biden this Wednesday showed confidence in his election as President of the United States and asked for patience, remembering that it will take time for all votes to be counted.

“We feel good where we are. We believe we are on our way to win this election,” said 77-year-old Biden just after 12:40 a.m. local time (5:40 a.m. in Lisbon) nearby his campaign center in Wilmington. in the state of Delaware, where he grew up and was elected Senator for.

The candidate also guaranteed that he would win in Pennsylvania, which is considered one of the key states for the election of the next American president.

Joe Biden also resorted to Twitter to reiterate that he or Donald Trump will not vote for the election winner. The Democratic candidate fears Trump will prepare the announcement of the victory before all votes, especially the postal vote, are counted.

It is not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It is the place of the voters.

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 4, 2020