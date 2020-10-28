Joe Biden pre-voted for the State of Delaware – Executive Digest

Democratic White House candidate Joe Bidden voted today in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, in the US presidential election against Republican President Donald Trump.

After a brief speech on the Covid-19 pandemic, the 77-year-old former Vice President of the United States, who led the polls, voted, accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden.

The Democratic candidate’s main target in an attack on Trump was to manage the current health crisis, which has killed more than 225,000 people in the US.

Donald Trump also voted ahead of time after doing so last Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and took the opportunity to re-assert the threat of massive fraud in the vote by mail, despite not providing evidence, to justify his claim.

Democrats have insisted on swiftly opening early votes as a precaution in the face of the pandemic, but even that caution has not prevented long electoral rolls in several states.

On the Republican side, the approach was different, criticizing the way some states open polling stations too early and promising that their supporters won’t vote en masse until the 3rd.

The United States is holding presidential elections on November 3rd, with current White House tenant Republican Donald Trump running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden.