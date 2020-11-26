Johnny Depp Is Out – Mads Mikkelsen Becomes The New Grindelwald

Movie villain Johnnny Depp has again suffered defeat in a dispute with the tabloid “Sun”: his appeal was denied. The arguments also have an impact on his career.

London / Los Angeles (AP) – A London court has rejected Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s appeal against his defeat in a dispute with the “Sun” tabloid. “I don’t see any serious prospect of success in the grounds for the objection,” the responsible judge at the High Court said Wednesday, UK media reported.

Until December 7, Depp can make another attempt at the appeals court. The 57-year-old actor is also expected to already pay an initial sum of £ 628,000 in legal fees to the “Sun,” the court said.

Depp was suing the publisher for an article in which he claimed to have physically abused his ex-wife Amber Heard, 34. However, the London High Court dismissed Depp’s case against the “Sun” in early November. Most of the allegations mentioned in the paper turned out to be true, the judges established. Depp’s attorney criticized the court’s relying solely on statements from Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, and ignored counter-evidence from police, doctors, and other witnesses.

The celebrity trial attracted worldwide attention during the summer. For weeks Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) and his ex-wife (“Zombieland”), 23 years his junior, painted the picture of a deeply destructive relationship. The judges’ judgment also has significant consequences for Depp’s career: the actor announced his retirement from the “Fantastic Beasts” film series in early November, having asked the Warner Bros. studio to do so.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is replacing Depp as the series villain, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday (local time). The 55-year-old plays the wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Mikkelsen knows dark characters well. In “Casino Royale” he played James Bond’s scarred opponent, in the American series “Hannibal”, the psychopath of the same name.

The third part of the Fantastic Beasts series is produced under the direction of David Yates in Leavesden, near London, and will be released in theaters in July 2022. There are still Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller and Jude Law. Depp played the villain in the first two films of the five-part series: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016) and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018).