Jorge Jesus is not surprised by the start of the rival championship – football

Benfica coach Jorge Jesus said this Sunday that he was not surprised by the performance of his rivals in the fight for the title of the First Football League, neither with the poor start of FC Porto nor with the proximity of Sporting.

During the preview of Monday’s game against Boavista, the “red” coach preferred to concentrate on his team and what he “needs to do further” and devalued the eight points that the “dragons” had already lost in just six days .