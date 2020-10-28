“Jorge Jesus is the boss of the field”: Vieira defends that the coach no longer has power – football

A few hours before the elections in Benfica, Luís Filipe Vieira explains the hot topics of Club da Luz to CM / CMTV.

Correio da Manhã – Was Bernardo Silva ungrateful to you?

Luís Filipe Vieira – It doesn’t make sense to meet so much. If you ask me if I’ve been hurt, it was me. I have to highlight other players who have supported me. It’s a closed episode. One day we’ll meet.

– Why did you ask Jorge Mendes to sell Bernardo Silva before he was on the first team?

– That was at a time when he renewed. In March or April 2014, we concluded a contract with the vast majority of entrepreneurs in which the sale takes place exclusively in relation to one day of the sale. Then he did the preseason and had a conversation with Jorge Jesus. The loan is in August.

– Bernardo Silva left because he didn’t have a place in the squad and not because he was already negotiated?

– No player in the squad left without asking if they wanted to leave. The exception was Rúben Dias two years ago. He had a suggestion from Germany and said no.

– No player in the squad left without asking if they wanted to leave. The exception was Rúben Dias two years ago. He had a suggestion from Germany and said no.

– Is Jorge Jesus the boss of Benfica football right now?

– Jorge Jesus is a great coach, but above him is the general manager [Tiago Pinto] and SAD administrator Rui Costa. Jesus is the boss of the field, there he has complete autonomy. It also has a decision on changes to the squad, buying or firing players. This will happen again in November. Let’s all four sit and talk.

– Don’t you want to be a trainer with too much strength?

– no The sports project isn’t about Jorge Jesus, it’s a project to win.

– Do you agree to give Otamendi the armband?

– I never thought of it. Trainers must have this autonomy. In this particular case, Jorge has already made his choice clear, as Otamendi speaks Portuguese, English and Spanish.

– Isn't fan discomfort legitimate?

– Isn’t fan discomfort legitimate?

– I think there is no such feeling, Benfica want to win. The reactions [negativas] are tied to the electoral term that takes place.

– How did you become a partner at FC Porto for 25 years? Will the partners not take this into account?

– I’ve cleared everything up. It is important to talk about what the three candidates want for the club. To this day, we don’t know who the sports director for Noronha Lopes or Gomes da Silva will be. With me they know it’s Rui Costa.

– Why didn’t you renew your contract with Jorge Jesus in 2015?

– There was also his desire to go.

– Why announce Rui Costa in an electoral term?

– Why announce Rui Costa in an electoral term?

– Anyone who leads Benfica has to be prepared. Outside of the field, it has grown a lot and this path will continue for the next four years. If he ever wants to be president … But who votes are Benfica’s partners.

– Do lawsuits harm the club?

– I have faith in justice. If you are brought to justice, and I don’t think so, it will be in court and not in public. I go to bed rested.