Jorge Jesus wants the right defense – Exclusive

With the transfer market almost two months away, Benfica are already on the ground trying to sign a new right-back, Correio Sport found.

Reinforcement Gilberto, requested by Jorge Jesus and costing three million euros, is slow to convince and SAD is looking for a new player for this position. The serious injury of Captain André Almeida, …

To read all CM Exclusives during November 7th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction