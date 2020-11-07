World

Jorge Jesus wants the right defense – Exclusive

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020

With the transfer market almost two months away, Benfica are already on the ground trying to sign a new right-back, Correio Sport found.

Reinforcement Gilberto, requested by Jorge Jesus and costing three million euros, is slow to convince and SAD is looking for a new player for this position. The serious injury of Captain André Almeida, …

To read all CM Exclusives during November 7th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button