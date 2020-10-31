Jorge Vieira as the new President of the FPA, “for the future of athletics” – modalities

Jorge Vieira has been re-elected President of the Portuguese Athletics Federation for a third and final term in which he promises to continue the “project and strategy” that guarantee the “future” of the sport.

In the elections, which took place electronically this Saturday, but also in person at the Sports Medicine Center in Lisbon, Vieira received 34 votes from the electoral college against 25 from his opponent António de Carvalho Nobre, who had already lost the 2016 elections.

After reading the results by the chairman of the General Assembly, Vieira, who has been in the chair since 2012, criticized the counter-campaign, saying that “with this victory, the future of athletics is no longer in question”.

“With the vote, the character is at stake, it is no longer at stake. With the vote, the decency is at stake, it is no longer at stake,” he said after criticizing the opponent’s campaign. “We tried to make a clean and refined campaign. We did it with a positive campaign,” he said.

“Humility, commitment, engagement and commitment were at stake in this vote and with our victory they are no longer at stake,” he said, guaranteeing that the team will have “a project and strategy to achieve the goals” by 2014 .

For Jorge Vieira, the result of the elections reflects “the longstanding association with sport and the people of sport – we all have friends and constant complicity”.

António de Carvalho Nobre, who lost his vote by three votes four years ago, differentiated the way the electoral law was passed and thanked the items on his list, essentially the same as in 2016.

“We are very pleased with the way the elections have taken place. I would like to thank my team again,” said Nobre.

List A by Jorge Vieira also won votes for the Board of Directors of the General Assembly (37 against 22), the Judicial Council 35-24, the Disciplinary Council (35-24) and the Board of Directors (35-24). , second only to List B in relation to the Arbitration Council (29-30).