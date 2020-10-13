Justice suspends notice of privatization of water and

The Tendering Department of the Municipality of Erechim (370 km from Porto Alegre) announced the temporary suspension of Notice No. 09/2016, which deals with the tendering of water supply and sewage services by the Municipal Ministry of Public Works and Housing. The injunction was issued on Friday (9) by Judge Juliano Rossi of the Erechim District 2nd Civil Court.

The decision is the result of the struggle process waged by the People’s Forum for the Defense of Water in collaboration with the Union of Workers in the Water Purification and Distribution Industries and in the Sewage Services of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Sindiágua-RS). The companies filed a lawsuit advocating the suspension of the public notice, taking into account the scenario of the final expansion of the current local government, vague points in the text of the public notice and the lack of public participation in the decisions, all Eerexine concern, due to the pandemic. In addition, the suspension is also due to questions from the State Audit Court (TCE) and from companies interested in competition.

A 10 year struggle

According to the agronomist Graziel Berticelli, who is part of the state coordination of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB) and the coordination of the Popular Forum for the Defense of Water, since then several organizations and unions, as well as civil society and political forces, have been fighting against privatization The First Tried about 10 years ago. It is an agenda that the MAB Nacional has introduced since its inception and that emphasizes that “water and energy are not goods”, but fundamental rights for all of humanity.

Berticelli reports that the year 2020 highlights the progress of capitalism over these fundamental rights of society. She cites the example of the new legal framework for basic sanitation, approved by Bolsonaro in June, “which provides for the full privatization of this sector”.

In her opinion, negotiations with private companies are much more complex than with public organizations. In Uruguaiana, according to Berticelli, the water was privatized and the deadline for completing the work was not met. In view of this, due fines have been imposed but the company does not want to pay them.

There is another aggravating factor in Erechim. Since the water is supplied by the Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento (Korsan), if the state company is privatized, the municipality will have to pay compensation for the assets invested. In addition to the R $ 30 million grant that the company has to pay for the right to delivery, the representative of the People’s Forum on Water Defense said.

City without a sewage treatment plant

Berticelli says that during the entire time that attempts are being made to privatize water in Erechim, many criticisms have been raised against Corsan, also because they believe the current management is a surrender to sell the state company to a private company .

One of the criticisms is that there is no wastewater treatment in the community. The land for the construction of the sewage treatment plant (ETE) has been purchased and the resource has already been allocated by the Municipal Shared Management Fund. However, the city administration has not allowed the work to begin as, according to Berticelli, it has no interest in building the sewage treatment plant.

The decision was another victory for the people’s organization in defense of the continuity of the public character of water and sanitation in Erechim. Since the suspension is temporary, the People’s Forum on Water Defense urges the entire population to remain vigilant and vigilant in order to prevent the privatization process. He also affirmed that he would continue to put pressure on the city government to create the conditions for starting work on the sewage plant immediately.

The notice, which will be published on October 19th, will be suspended without a defined return date until the text and attachments are revised and analyzed.

Source: BdF Rio Grande do Sul

Edition: Marcelo Ferreira