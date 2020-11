Rock musician Ken Hensley is no longer alive. He died after a brief illness at the age of 75.

London (AP) – British rock star Ken Hensley has died at the age of 75. Band co-founder Uriah Heep (“Lady in Black”) fell asleep peacefully last Wednesday after a brief illness, has announced his direction.

He will be buried in Spain, where he lived with his wife Monica. The London-based musician played in the band between 1970 and 1980.