Kibum with digital and video reading room

Leafing through paper books and meeting authors in person is not possible this year at the Kibum Children’s Book Fair. However, the corona pandemic shouldn’t detract from the enjoyment of reading.

Oldenburg (dpa) – Inspire boys and girls to read: this is the goal of the Oldenburg Kibum children’s and youth book fair. From Saturday, young and old reading enthusiasts were able to meet numerous new publications and authors for more than a week.

Due to the corona pandemic, the program is only accessible via the Internet, there is a digital and video reading room with stories and music. This year, those interested are not strolling through a book landscape in the Oldenburg PFL cultural center, but are looking for what they like on the Kibum website.

To facilitate navigation for young readers, the site has a child-friendly navigation. With one click, visitors can indicate what they are interested in: adventure stories, fairy tales, poems or funny things. There is also a choice of various videos where authors read from their books or are interviewed by 14-year-old book blogger Mirai Mens. The patron of the event, entitled “Digital and different”, is the author of books for children and teenagers Kirsten Boie, who has written books such as “Der kleine Ritter Trenk” and “Wir Kinder aus dem Möwenweg”.

Under the title “Science in ten minutes”, the organizers will show video contributions on literary texts for current children and young people. Scientists and students work on a selected text.

The city and the University of Oldenburg have been organizing the Kibum since 1974. According to the organizers, more than 2000 new publications in the field of media for children and young people from German-speaking countries are presented every year. As a result, the Kibum is the largest non-trade fair of its kind in Germany.