Kidnapped by an armed gang during tobacco theft in Lourinhã – Portugal

A tobacco dealer was threatened with death and kidnapped by an armed group who eventually got away with 15,000 euros in cash and tobacco. The crime took place this Wednesday morning when the man was surprised by three men with pistols in São Bartolomeu, Lourinhã.

They aimed their guns at the glass of the van and forced it to open the doors. As soon as he did, two were in place of the hanger and the other was at the wheel, leaving the victim in the middle. They drove to an abandoned location where they left the victim and the car after putting the tobacco and money in another car they used to flee. The theft was reported to the GNR but has already been handed over to the judicial police.

According to Paulo Serrano of the Tobacco Distribution Society, this is the fourth violent theft of vehicles and employees of the company in the past five weeks in Peniche, Catujal (Loures), A-dos-Cunhados and Mafra, three of them with contours even more violent where Employees were injured. The official believes it is the same group and calls for action to “eliminate the traders’ vulnerability”.