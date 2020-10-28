Kidney Stones Management Market 2025 – In-Depth Industry Coverage By Type, Diagnostics & Treatment

Kidney stones management market is likely to witness considerable revenue growth owing to rise in number of patients worldwide suffering kidney stones related symptoms. Some of the major causes of kidney stones are changing urban lifestyle and growing consumption of diet rich in oxalate, protein, sugar or sodium.

As per reliable sources, over 10% of the global populace aged between 20 to 60 years is reported to suffer with kidney stone ailment annually. Apparently, these statistics go on to depict the humongous business opportunities awaiting the firms focused on innovating and introducing new devices in the kidney stones management market.

Owing to its non-invasive surgical procedure, the popularity of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) treatment has been on the rise over the recent years. The prominent manufacturers partaking in the kidney stones management market have increasingly focused on developing ESWL devices that occupy less space and are highly efficient in targeting sources. Moreover, these devices are now being equipped with electromagnetic and piezoelectric sources for generating shock waves – a factor that has significantly influenced the product landscape of kidney stones management industry.

Speaking in the similar context, the latest trend that has been shaping up the ESWL treatment segment is the rising number of acquisitions that has assisted numerous medical device manufacturers to fortify their presence in kidney stones management market. Citing an instance of the same, the U.S. based Olympus Corporation of the Americas has recently inked a definitive contract to acquire the lithotripsy system design and manufacturing technology from Cybersonics Inc. Apparently, the latest take over, in all likelihood, would assist Olympus to reduce overall costs and authorize the servicing of the devices produced by CyberSonics.

In terms of regional growth prospects of kidney stones management market, United States has been the foremost nation across the North American region. With the increasing prevalence and recurrence rate of kidney stones across various age groups of the nation’s populace, the kidney stones management industry share in the country has been flourishing in the recent past.

Companies operating in the kidney stones management industry are emphasizing on a number of strategies like product innovations or strategic alliances to develop efficient products and enhance their market presence. Taking September 2019 for instance, Dornier MedTech released the new OptiVision technology for its Dornier Delta® III. The technology is a first-of-its-kind image post-processing software that focuses on improving stone treatment outcomes.

