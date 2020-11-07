Kill girlfriend, mother and sister for refusing to make breakfast and braids – World

A 25-year-old man from Chicago, United States, was arrested and charged with the deaths of his girlfriend, mother and sister after his partner refused to cook him breakfast. Matthews and girlfriend Shonta Harris had been in a relationship for two years until last June the man exploded in anger and attacked his partner for refusing to make breakfast and prep. braid it. He attacked her and did not stop even after the young woman yelled for help. In the end, he was hit in the eye.

The woman asked her mother for help, but Matthews eventually stole her cell phone. It was the attacker’s grandmother who allowed Harris to call for help on his cell phone. The victim’s mother and sister went inside to save Harris, but in an act of madness, Matthews picked up the gun and shot his girlfriend’s mother seven times and his partner’s chest once.

Shonta’s sister was still able to escape to ask for help, but was followed by Matthews, who would come to shoot her in the head. He did not survive the injuries. Shonta Harris’ mother and sister were pronounced dead at the scene. The young woman resisted for three months, but would lose her life last September.

It was Matthews’ grandmother who accused the young man of accusing him of triple homicide.