Know the Euromillions key to success and know if you will be eccentric during a pandemic society

The Euromillions winning key drawn this Friday consists of:

Numbers: 5, 7, 18, 20, 30

Stars: 6, 7 According to the games department of Santa Casa da Misericórdia, the first prize of this competition is 26 million euros at stake.

Note: This information does not release you from consulting the official result lists.