Know what happens to your body minute by minute after you’ve eaten a Big Mac – Executive Digest

Know what happens to your body minute by minute after you've eaten a Big Mac

Do you fancy a hamburger? What if we told you that the digestive process could take more than three days? Who says it is the Fast Food Menu portal that reveals information about what happens to the human body minute after minute after consuming 540 calories?

In the first 10 minutes …

Sugar levels skyrocket and your brain releases chemicals that make you feel good. The blame may be on dopamine, a hormone linked to wellbeing and pleasure. And that’s why this type of food is just as addicting as it is drug use.

In the next 20 minutes …

The high amounts of sodium and fructose used in making Big Mac bread create addiction and a desire to eat more.

Half an hour later …

The 970 milligrams of sodium in the hamburger make your body dehydrated and your brain cannot distinguish between hunger and thirst. Plus: Excessive sodium intake makes it difficult for the kidneys to remove salt from your body, so your heart beats harder to pump blood, which increases blood pressure. On the border, it can cause heart problems.

After about 40 minutes …

The blood sugar level takes over your body. The feeling of hunger tends to increase. And all of this is due to the corn syrup that is present in bread and is quickly absorbed.

After one hour …

60 minutes later, the long digestive process begins, which can take 24 to 72 hours. However, since it is a hamburger, it can take more than three days due to the high fat intake.