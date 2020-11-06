Kylie Minogue returns to the history of music with “Disco”

Berlin (dpa) – Kylie Minogue could write her new record in the annals of pop. If “Disco” were to reach the top of the UK charts after its release, the megastar would release a number one album in her adopted homeland for five consecutive decades. No solo artist in the homeland of pop has ever achieved this.

“I’m glad I didn’t notice when I made the album,” the 52-year-old said in an interview with Zoom with the German news agency, “because then I would have felt under pressure. I’m not even trying to think about it now. But of course, if I could do it, it would be incredible. “

What is in their 15th record meanwhile is also there. With “Disco”, Australia’s number one pop export goes far beyond the dance floor sound of his career – and beyond.

His single “Say Something” is particularly sophisticated. Kylie’s clear melodic voice offers a nice counterpoint to guitar phrasing, inciting funk beats and massive cascading choruses. Arguably the best song on the record is a truly modern club hit, which is hard to get out of the ear canals.

The single “I Love It” is unequivocally linked to the sound of the Bee Gees of the 70s, with “Dance Floor Darling” Kylie abandoned herself to the era of the nightclub “Studio 54”. The legendary New York nightclub inspired her to write the album, even though she herself never entered the famous dance temple, which closed in 1986. “The images and disco songs of that period are like that. strong “, enthuses the singer. The arrangement of the single “Magic” recalls “Sound of Munich” by Giorgio Moroder.

“It all comes from within me, these are songs that I have known for so long, songs that we all love and play at every party,” says Kylie. Name nightclub icons like Chic, Gloria Gaynor, Bee Gees, and Abba. However, she consciously did not orient herself towards anyone. “You can’t do it better. So it would be difficult to take these great songs as models. So just do a worse version of a great song. “

The singer only occasionally used old videos from Earth, Wind & Fire (“Boogie Wonderland”) or Ottawan (“DISCO”). “If we went too far in the direction of electronics or a more urban sound in song writing or song production, then I said, ‘Look at that, this is the mood,'” he says and laughs. “It’s not about flared pants and wedge shoes. It’s just about having the feeling of dancing in the dark, with all the colors and movements. “

Of course, there are also disadvantages: the superfluous self-tuning of “Supernova” is supposed to remember the company’s work at the turn of the millennium, but it lags behind hits like “Your Disco Needs You”. It remains to be seen why Kylie reheats a rightfully forgotten teen chewing gum pop in “Monday Blues”.

“Disco” repeats what was sadly already shown on previous studio albums “Golden” (2018) and “Kiss Me Once (2014): Kylie currently doesn’t have a massive super hit in store for more than a summer or a winter. . No all-time favorites like “Spinning Around”, “All The Lovers” or “Slow”. Not to mention a second “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, with which he rode the wave of nightclub two decades ago.

Kylie worked on all the songs on “Disco”. Even a superstar has to adapt to the times of Corona. For his new record, he opened his own home recording studio in London, this time working with producers he had to work remotely. “We all missed being in the studio together,” admits the singer. “None of us had ever worked from home before. But it didn’t hurt. “

The record can be a little cheesy at times, but it’s also inspiring and dreamy. Minogue’s consistently sparkling appeal to love and togetherness can be over the top. But maybe that’s just what this sad November needs. Closed clubs, cleared dance floors: no one knows how long. In this regard, “Disco” offers two things: a promise and a wish.

According to her record company, Kylie has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide to date. When the Grammy winner starred at England’s famous Glastonbury Festival last year, she was awarded the so-called Legends Place. “I don’t really know what to think,” she said at that moment, almost a little surprised. “I’ll take it with me. But of course it’s a bit strange when you call yourself that. “