Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market 2026: Growth Opportunities & Business Outlook

The global laboratory temperature control units market is projected to observe tremendous expansion over the coming years due to increasing product demand across a number of major industries such as chemical, F&B, plastics, packaging, and hospitals among others. A laboratory temperature control unit. More commonly referred to as temperature controller, is generally used to preheat any particular industrial process and also maintain the desired temperature.

North America laboratory temperature control units market showcased growth rate of 4.5% through 2019 and is estimated to witness substantial growth over 2020-2026. Favorable government initiatives in the U.S. and robust spending for the development of innovative laboratory products is likely to aid industry growth. The increasing spending on R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnology field will further boost regional market growth.

In the medical landscape, where the emphasis is on developing life-saving drugs, pioneering technology or storing biological material, temperature control units become a must. These units aid in preservation of important substance and devices through accurate temperature management and dehumidification. Increasing focus of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on research and development of novel drugs to cater the unmet medical conditions will accelerate adoption of temperature control units.

In 2019, chemical industry accounted for 10% of the laboratory temperature control units market share. These units are extensively used in various industries to manage manufacturing operations and processes efficiently. Temperature control applications are vital in the chemical industry to increase the accuracy of experiments and drug development. Growing demand for incubators and laboratory test equipment from chemical industry will create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

With reference to end-use, the laboratory temperature control units market is bifurcated into the chemical industry, food and beverage industry, hospitals, pharma and biotech industry, and others. Of these, the food and beverage industry is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of about 5.5% through the analysis period. Temperature controllers observe immense application scope in food processing, spanning avenues such as cooking and baking ovens, blending, brewing, and sterilization. These devices maintain the process time and temperature during food processing operations in order to ensure the best performance and food and beverage quality.

The competitive landscape of the laboratory temperature control units market is inclusive of players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PolyScience, Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau, LAUDA DR. R. WOBSER, JULABO, FRYKA-Kältetechnik, Delta Electronics, Eurodifroid, IKA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories among others.

