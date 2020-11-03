Lady Gaga and John Legend in the final shot of the election campaign

Los Angeles (AP) – Lady Gaga heats up her hit “Shallow”, Lohn Legend and rapper Common play their Oscar-nominated song “Glory”: Artists performed Monday night (local time) at the final snap in the state Pennsylvania American for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his runner-up Kamala Harris. The day before the US election, dozens of stars invited their fans to vote.

World star Beyoncé has clearly signaled to her 155 million fans on Instagram which candidate she supported. The R&B singer wore a Biden / Harris mask and a floppy hat with a “I Choose” badge. The Texan native called for a vote and specifically addressed people in her home state.

“Do it, Texas,” Beyoncé wrote. The populous state has passed to the Republicans for decades. Donald Trump was way ahead of Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Polls now predict a much closer race.

Taylor Swift (30), who turned out to be a Biden supporter weeks ago, cheered on a video to vote on Monday. Now he’s probably the millionth person to remember the vote, but “please” do it, the pop and country singer warned. Ariana Grande, Zendaya and Eminem also supported the Democrats on their social media.

“Batman” star Michael Keaton (69) has invited voters in his home state of Pennsylvania to vote for Biden. “It’s up to us,” the actor said in a video clip he posted on Twitter Monday. “We have a chance to be heroes.” Pennsylvania is one of the hotly contested “swing states” and moved a short distance from Trump in 2016. According to polls, Biden now has a chance to win there.

She once lived here in Pennsylvania, superstar Lady Gaga said on stage in Pittsburgh to get votes for Biden. He wore a sweatshirt with Biden’s name in the heart logo. “Let’s vote Trump out,” shouted the singer. “We have the power to end this nightmare,” Grammy winner John Legend (41) said multiple times on the Harris campaign stage in Philadelphia. Trump is a coward, a failure and a liar, whom some “formerly famous rappers” have fallen in love with.

The legend didn’t mention any names, but he probably alluded to rapper Lil Wayne (38), who raved about a “big” meeting with Trump last week. Trump and Wayne posed for a photo in Florida. Trump has secured the help of African Americans, Wayne wrote in his tweet.

Few artists support the Republican, including rocker rapper Kid Rock, punk pioneer John Lydon, Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley, and sometimes rapper Kanye West. Trump is in the running for a second and constitutionally last term, former Vice President Biden wants to replace him.