Lamp Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2024

Lamp market is Rising in number of initiatives undertaken by governments across the globe to provide lighting facilities in rural areas is anticipated to propel industry over 2017-2024. Surging demand from emerging economies like India and other nations like Latin America and Middle East will further boost market growth over the coming years.

Extensive utilization of high-intensity discharge light bulbs and halogen lamps in the automotive industry is estimated to change lamp market trends over the forecast timeline. Moreover, growing product demand owing to expansive product-application range in hospitality, roadways, residential, commercial and industrial sectors will change business outlook over the analysis period. In terms of revenue, lamp market is forecast to surpass USD 18 billion by 2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1566

Intrinsic need for good lighting conditions in households and workplaces is estimated to fuel lamp market over the coming years. Rapid implementation of fluorescent lamps in hospitality, commercial residential, retail centers and healthcare sector is increasing product penetration, hence boosting lamp industry growth. Moreover, growing indoor application of the product is estimated to garner considerable gains in lamp market share over analysis period.

Government subsidies provided in North American countries, such as Mexico are estimated to fuel product demand across the region. Incandescent bulbs are priced at lower costs and have longer life cycle. These pocket-friendly incandescent bulbs are commonly utilized in Mexico for lighting households, which is likely to increase over time, hence boosting regional growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Lamp Market. They are as follows:

General Electric, Interlectric Corporation., Havells India Ltd., Amglo Kemlite Laboratories, Bajaj Group, Ajanta Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd. (OREVA Group), Osram Licht AG, MaxLite, EiKO Limited, Eye Lighting International, Federal Mogul Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Philips Electronics, Stanley Electric Company, Toshiba Corporation

To maintain energy efficiency in lighting products, governments across the globe are setting up standards & regulations and also providing subsidies for energy efficient lighting products to support optimal energy utilization. For instance, China government is providing subsidies for high-efficiency fluorescent bulbs. Additionally, the government is also encouraging utilization of solid mercury bulbs instead of liquid mercury bulbs due to its extraordinary effects.

Also, as per the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), fluorescent & other mercury lamps are supposed to be managed as hazardous wastes under the Universal Waste rule if the bulb does not pass TCLP (Toxicity Characteristic Leaching Potential) test. Introduction of efficient light bulbs due to rigorous government norms will influence lamp industry growth over the analysis period.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1566

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4 Lamp Market, By Product

4.1 Lamp share, by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2 Electrical Discharge Lamps

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.2.2 Fluorescent lamps

4.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.2.3 High density discharge lamps

4.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Filament Lamps

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

4.3.2 Incandescent Lamps

4.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3.3 Halogen Lamps

4.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5 Lamp Market, By Application

5.1 Lamp share, by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2 Indoor Use

5.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.2 Residential

5.2.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3 Commercial

5.2.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3.2 Retail

5.2.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3.3 Hospitality

5.2.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3.4 Healthcare

5.2.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.3.5 Others

5.2.3.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3 Outdoor Use

5.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.3 Highways

5.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.3.4 Public Places

5.3.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

5.4 Motor Vehicles

5.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013-2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/lamp-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com