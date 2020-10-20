Laparoscopic Instruments Market 2026 – In-Depth Industry Coverage By Product, Application & End Use

Germany laparoscopic instruments market is projected to register substantial growth owing to rising preference towards minimally invasive surgeries by patients and healthcare providers over open surgeries. Adoption of new and advanced technologies will positively impact regional market share.

The laparoscopic instruments market is projected to witness a lucrative growth spurt over the forthcoming time period owing to the rising incidence of colorectal cancer. According to reliable estimates, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosis with death due to cancer seen in both men and women across industrialized nations. Given the increasing prevalence of cancer cases, the demand for laparoscopic procedures will also increase tremendously, thereby boosting the market growth.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1954

In terms of application, the gynecological application segment held a laparoscopic instruments market share of over 30% in 2019. This is ascribed to the increasing number of gynecological laparoscopic procedures like tubal ligation, ovarian cyst removal, and hysterectomy. Additionally, growing awareness programs pertaining to gynecology surgery and increasing funding for research projects will drive the industry growth over the projected time period.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the coming years owing to increasing number of minimally invasive procedures, improved patient experience, low cost surgeries and better flexibility of scheduling. Additionally, growing number of hospital admissions related to surgical procedures is likely to boost product demand.

Considering growing demand, manufacturers of laparoscopic instruments are engaging in acquisitions and development of advanced products. For example, in 2020, Japanese optical products manufacturer, Olympus Corporation announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Arc Medical Design Limited, a subsidiary of Norgine B.V., to develop advanced colonoscopy tools, focus on R&D and expand its gastrointestinal therapeutic devices segment with the main objective of enhancing early detection as well as treatment of CRC (colorectal cancer).

Companies such as Apollo Endosurgery, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Scientific, CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Karl Storz GmbH, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medtronic Plc (Covidien), Microline Surgical, Ethicon Inc., and Aesculap, among others, are some of the major contenders in the global laparoscopic instruments market. These firms are focusing on enhancing their market position by means of various business strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1954

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Laparoscopic Instruments Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Gynecology Surgery

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.3. Urological Surgery

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.4. Colorectal Surgery

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.5. Bariatric Surgery

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.6. General Surgery

5.6.1. Laparoscopic Instruments Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.7. Pediatric Surgery

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.8.2. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (Number of procedures)

Chapter 6. Laparoscopic instruments Market, By Device Type

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/laparoscopic-instruments-market