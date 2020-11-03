Lar de Mogadouro registered four cases of Covid-19 – Society

The São João Batista residential structure, under the supervision of Misericórdia de Mogadouro in the Bragança district, has three employees and one user who has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the facility’s provider told Lusa today.

João Henriques said a total of 97 people were tested on Sunday, of which 50 are users / elderly and 47 are employees.

“After 97 diagnostic tests with covid-19, four positive cases were found: one user and three employees,” the provider concluded.

The official stated that shortly after a first positive case for covid-19 was arrested, screening tests were requested for all users and employees of the São João Batista residential structure.

“What remains for us is to keep working to protect everyone who is in this facility. A residential structure is no different from the rest of society. To know that the Mogadouro community is one of 121 who are part of those with a high The incidence rate of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants is also reflected in these structures, “emphasized João Henriques.

Now it is the responsibility of the Santa Casa da Misericórdia in Mogadouro to “stop this flow of infection immediately”.

This residential structure has already undergone a decontamination process carried out by a company of specialty at the request of the municipality of Mogadouro.

This residential structure is responsible for 50 users and 47 employees.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin issued Monday by the Local Health Unit (ULS) in the northeast, the Mogadouro community has 81 active cases of Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths and more than 46.5 million cases of infection worldwide, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 2,590 people died from 146,847 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus that was discovered in Wuhan, a city in central China, in late December 2019.