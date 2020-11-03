“Large majority” of the northern chambers will approve trade fairs, support association – society

The president of the Association of Fairs and Markets of the North Region (AFMRN) told Lusa this Tuesday that “the vast majority” of the chambers will allow trade fairs to be held after the government backed off its ban decision.

Although he does not know the exact number of municipalities that will authorize the holding of trade fairs, Fernando Sá gave as an example the municipalities of Vale do Sousa, namely Lousada, Paços de Ferreira and Felgueiras (where the Covid-19 epidemic was contained with more restrictive measures should be). due to the high number of cases), but also Guimarães, Gondomar, Caminha and Espinho.

“We hope that this decision will continue when the state of emergency is declared,” he said.

The AFMRN chairman welcomed the government’s withdrawal on the matter, regretted municipalities with the decision to authorize or not to hold trade fairs, but regretted that the word “ban” remains in the EU in the measure announced on Saturday at the end of the Council of Ministers .

“We would like the word prohibition not to be included in this measure as it always leaves room for maneuver for some communities that are not interested in holding local fairs that we do not understand,” he said, referring to the Porto cases and Porto to Vila Nova de Foz Coa.

According to the official, “fairs in these two communities have never reopened since they closed in March,” even after the government allowed it to do so in May while the contingency plans were in place.

“We do not understand why the fairs may not take place,” he said, referring to having attended “curious” speeches such as the one by the mayor of Vizela, who justified the suspension of local fairs, “in recent days” marketers are going from country to country, “which the mayor said could improve the transmission of the virus.

For Fernando Sá this is “a very inappropriate opinion that makes no sense”.

“Just make a comparison with public transport,” which connects cities, he noted.

The official understands that “if the government’s decision were not reversed, this activity could fail and thus lose a historical, cultural and traditional sector”.

“We would in no way try to prevent this from happening,” he affirmed, even admitting the creation of a political party “to protect these and other classes of the same traditional branch.”

According to Lusa, “nothing has progressed, but the idea remains”.

Fernando Sá also reiterated that “marketers such as supermarkets and hypermarkets sell important products, so they should be considered equally”.

The Association of Trade Fairs and Markets in the North Region represents around 8,000 marketers.

The association warns that “if marketers are not working, they cannot earn income for their most basic needs like eating or paying water and electricity bills” and that “if marketers cannot work, all suppliers of those marketers who are upstream, will have no one to sell to and everyone will be without income. “

The Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.2 million deaths worldwide since December last year, 2,590 of them in Portugal.