Lasik Eye Surgery Devices Market Analysis To 2026: What You Need To Know

Lasik eye surgery devices market is expected to observe remarkable growth on account of increasing number of visual impairment cases worldwide. Over the years, the market has grown at a commendable pace across the healthcare sector. Advantages associated with Lasik eye surgeries like high success rate with almost 96% of patients gaining their desired vision after the procedure, minimally invasive and quick recovery make it an ideal eye treatment alternative. While mounting levels of pollution and digital screen exposure could become a major cause for eye related problems such as farsightedness and nearsightedness.

When speaking of the growth of lasik eye surgery devices market, it is pivotal to state the mention of government initiatives and regulations that have potentially supported large scale adoption of these devices for a large patient pool. Speaking of which, Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna or RSBY, is program which looks after providing free eye surgeries across various government hospitals for eye conditions.

In terms of products, the industry is mainly divided into femtosecond laser and excimer laser. Out of these, the excimer laser segment had attained a valuation of almost $650 million in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market share over the predicted timeframe. Excimer lasers have reinvented the ophthalmology and eye laser space by revolutionizing the treatment of multiple eye disorders. A slew of benefits associated with excimer lasers including ease of use and high efficiency could play a vital role in stimulating product demand.

Elaborating on regional share, the Lasik eye surgery devices market of Europe managed to record over $400 million revenue in 2018, with estimates predicting similar growth in the forthcoming years. Rise in number of patients suffering from eye disorders across Europe may stir treatment demand. Several clinics, medical centers, and hospitals across the region are also offering Lasik procedures.

Prominent global players like SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, LASERSIGHT, BAUSCH + LOMB, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, NIDEK, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, and Carl Zeiss are constantly working on developing new and advanced products to enhance their product portfolio and overall brand value.

