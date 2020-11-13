Lasik Eye Surgery Devices Market to gain traction by 2025

Lasik Eye Surgery Devices Market report offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.

The Lasik eye surgery devices market is expected to observe remarkable growth on account of increasing number of visual impairment cases worldwide. Over the years, the market has grown at a commendable pace across the healthcare sector.

Advantages associated with Lasik eye surgeries like high success rate with almost 96% of patients gaining their desired vision after the procedure, minimally invasive and quick recovery make it an ideal eye treatment alternative. While mounting levels of pollution and digital screen exposure could become a major cause for eye related problems such as farsightedness and nearsightedness.

As a result, numerous countries around the world have started to implement multiple initiatives to provide secure and affordable healthcare facilities to low-income group patients that are usually placed under below poverty line. For instance, the Indian government launched a nationwide initiative known as RSBY (Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna) to provide free eye surgeries to all Indians across government hospitals. Additionally, local authorities are also planning to offer numerous free healthcare facilities like RSBY to BPL households across India. Initiatives like these could hugely benefit the industry landscape over the forthcoming years.

Growing number of benefits triggered by the introduction of new technologies could further enhance business outlook. On that note, GMI, predicts that the global Lasik eye surgery devices market size may exceed $1.9 billion by the year 2025.

In terms of products, the industry is mainly divided into femtosecond laser and excimer laser. Out of these, the excimer laser segment had attained a valuation of almost $650 million in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market share over the predicted timeframe. Excimer lasers have reinvented the ophthalmology and eye laser space by revolutionizing the treatment of multiple eye disorders. A slew of benefits associated with excimer lasers including ease of use and high efficiency could play a vital role in stimulating product demand.

Elaborating on regional share, the Lasik eye surgery devices market of Europe managed to record over $400 million revenue in 2018, with estimates predicting similar growth in the forthcoming years. Rise in number of patients suffering from eye disorders across Europe may stir treatment demand. Several clinics, medical centers, and hospitals across the region are also offering Lasik procedures.

Prominent global players like SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, LASERSIGHT, BAUSCH + LOMB, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, NIDEK, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, and Carl Zeiss are constantly working on developing new and advanced products to enhance their product portfolio and overall brand value.

Taking July 2020 for instance, Schwind developed an advanced eye laser device dubbed ATOS femtosecond laser which recently gained a CE approval. Evidently, the laser would enable surgeons to effectively conduct Schwind’s lenticular extraction refractive correction treatment, SmartSight that utilizes a smart eye-tracking system for aligning the eye with the visual axis.

