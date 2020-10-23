Latest Report: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market to Grow More than USD 12 billion Revenue Mark by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware,

Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market is projected to surpass USD 12 billion by 2026. The market growth is attributed to the steadily growing uptake of driver assistance technologies for increasing driving comfort and ensuring safe driving experience. Consumers are increasingly exhibiting a positive attitude toward AI-powered vehicle driving systems, creating new avenues for market growth. Automotive manufacturers are capitalizing on the steadily growing industry by introducing new features in their vehicles including automated parking, lane assistance, driver behavior monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

For instance, in October 2019, Toyota announced the launch of level-4 driver assistance systems for enabling automated valet parking in its upcoming cars. The technology is developed in conjunction with Panasonic and is built with inexpensive sensors, offering affordable parking assistance solutions to Toyota’s customers.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market spans across five major geographies: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

key Companies covered:

Alphabet Inc., Audi AG, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Didi Chuxing, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Harman International Industries, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, and Xilinx Inc.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with Major key players

Chapter 4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Segment, Type, Application

Chapter 7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Analysis (by Application, Type, End User)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

