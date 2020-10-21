Latest Report: Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Growing at 14.63% CAGR by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware, MarketStudyReport.com added report on Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market that evaluates industry growth trends through historical data and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2025.

Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market valued approximately USD 5.63 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.63% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Objective of this study:

This report is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The wearable health tracking device is a wrist-worn device that can detect some combination of walking steps, running distance, heart rate, sleep patterns and swimming laps. These devices interact via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device that configures the device and downloads the wearer’s activity data. Most smartwatches support some number of physical actions via a health app. Technological advancement, growing awareness about home healthcare devices along with effectiveness and ease of access are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

A Comprehensive List of following Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Marketed Products and Recent Development included in this report:

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Misfit

Xiaomi

Samsung

Moov Inc.

Skagen

Apple Inc.

Nokia

LG Electronics

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device:

Heart Rate Monitors

Activity Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Spirometers

Blood Pressure Monitors

Sleep Tracking, Others

By Type:

Strap Based

Strapless

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Household

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top key players of the Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market?

What are the highest competitors in the market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What are the Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Global Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market, by Device, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market, by End-User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Wearable Health Tracking Devices Market Industry Analysis

