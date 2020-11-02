Latest Research: Wealth Management Services Market Progressing at 13.4% CAGR by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, The Global Wealth Management Services Market Research Report 2020-2027 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global wealth management services market is valued approximately USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Wealth Management Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position.

Wealth management refers to the combined investment portfolio management strategy, financial planning, and a number of other aggregated financial services typically used by high net worth individuals, families who are seeking help from a credential financial advisor and small business owners. The increasing business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other inorganic strategies are the driving factors.

According to Statista, As of 2016, there were 116 private wealth management companies operating on the London market. Indians held roughly 430 trillion rupees as part of individual wealth assets during the 2019 financial year. It was estimated that by the financial year 2024 this would go up to nearly 800 trillion rupees, marking a compound annual growth rate in the individual wealth valuation of around 13 per cent. Due to the advantages of cloud technology over on-site solutions such as agility, scalability, reduced operating costs, flexible payment options, easy data access and self-service capabilities, the rapid adoption of cloud solutions can be seen as opportunity factors.

Main key players covered in this report:

FIS Global Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.,

Fiserv India Pvt Ltd,

Broadridge Financial Solution India Pvt. Ltd,

Temenos India Pvt Ltd,

SEI Technology Services India Private Limited,

Finacrest Wealth,

Finantix,

Karvy Corporate

BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the Global Wealth Management Services Market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Global Wealth Management Services Market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Wealth Management Services market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2027, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Advisory Model

Human advisory

Robo advisory

Hybrid

By Business Function

Financial advice management

Portfolio, accounting, and trading management

Performance management

Risk and compliance management

Reporting

Others (billing and benchmarking)

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premises

By End-User Industry

Banks

Investment management firms

Trading and exchange firms

Brokerage firms

Others (asset management firms, and custody and compliance providers)

Global Wealth Management Services Market Segmentation by Geographic Landscapes:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Wealth Management Services market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Wealth Management Services markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Factors Covered in TOC:

Global Wealth Management Services Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Global Wealth Management Services Market Competition

Global Wealth Management Services Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Wealth Management Services Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Wealth Management Services Market Forecast

