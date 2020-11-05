Latest Study explores the Concrete Bonding Agent Market Witness Highest Growth in near future

This report on Concrete Bonding Agent Market Report covers valuable insights based on market valuation, market size, revenue forecast, SWOT Analysis and regional outlook of this industry. The research also presents a precise summary of the industry competitive spectrum, while drawing attention to the growth prospects and expansion plans adopted by key market players.

Concrete bonding agent is a material formulated for bonding new concrete/plaster with an old one. It needs to be applied onto the pre-existing concrete to ensure successful adherence of the fresh concrete over it. This report focuses on Concrete Bonding Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Bonding Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Concrete Bonding Agent market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This is required because cement within a concrete mix is without any natural bonding agents. Thus, when a fresh concrete is added on an old mature layer of concrete, the two wont join together and act as separate layers until concrete bonding agent is added between them. The main use of this material is in repairing, flooring, decorative applications, and others.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Concrete Bonding Agent in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Concrete Bonding Agent manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Fosroc International

GCP Applied Technologies

Lafargeholcim

Mapei

QUIKRETE Companies

Saint-Gobain

Sika

Dow

Euclid Chemical

Segment by Type

Cementitious Latex Based Agents

Epoxy Based Agents

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Concrete Bonding Agent

1.1 Definition of Concrete Bonding Agent

1.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cementitious Latex Based Agents

1.2.3 Epoxy Based Agents

1.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Road & Infrastructure

1.3.4 Utility Industries

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Concrete Bonding Agent Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agent

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agent

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Concrete Bonding Agent

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agent

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Concrete Bonding Agent

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue Analysis

4.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Concrete Bonding Agent Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Concrete Bonding Agent Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue by Regions

5.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.3.2 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

5.4 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.4.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

5.5 China Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.5.2 China Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

5.6 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.6.2 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

5.8 India Concrete Bonding Agent Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Concrete Bonding Agent Production

5.8.2 India Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Concrete Bonding Agent Import and Export

6 Concrete Bonding Agent Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Production by Type

6.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Revenue by Type

6.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Price by Type

7 Concrete Bonding Agent Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Concrete Bonding Agent Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 BASF

8.1.1 BASF Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 BASF Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 BASF Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Fosroc International

8.2.1 Fosroc International Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Fosroc International Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Fosroc International Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 GCP Applied Technologies

8.3.1 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 GCP Applied Technologies Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Lafargeholcim

8.4.1 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Lafargeholcim Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Lafargeholcim Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Mapei

8.5.1 Mapei Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Mapei Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Mapei Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 QUIKRETE Companies

8.6.1 QUIKRETE Companies Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 QUIKRETE Companies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 QUIKRETE Companies Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Saint-Gobain

8.7.1 Saint-Gobain Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Saint-Gobain Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Saint-Gobain Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Sika

8.8.1 Sika Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Sika Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Sika Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Dow

8.9.1 Dow Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Dow Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Dow Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Euclid Chemical

8.10.1 Euclid Chemical Concrete Bonding Agent Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Euclid Chemical Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Euclid Chemical Concrete Bonding Agent Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Concrete Bonding Agent Market

9.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Concrete Bonding Agent Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Concrete Bonding Agent Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.2 Europe Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.3 China Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.4 Japan Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.2.6 India Concrete Bonding Agent Forecast 2019-2025

9.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Concrete Bonding Agent Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Concrete Bonding Agent Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

