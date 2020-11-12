Latest Study explores the Urinary Catheters Market Witness Highest Growth in near future 2025

Market Study Report Provides A Detailed Overview of Urinary Catheters Market with Respect to The Pivotal Drivers Influencing the Revenue Graph of This Business Sphere. The Current Trends of Urinary Catheters Market in Conjunction with The Geographical Landscape, Demand Spectrum, Remuneration Scale, And Growth Graph of This Vertical Have Also Been Included in This Report.

The urinary catheters market is estimated to account for US$ 4,811.0 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 2,526.8 Mn in 2017.

The rise in the number of genital surgeries and growing awareness among the populace regarding the advantages of catheterization are expected to fuel the growth of global urinary catheters market. For instance, according to the International Society of Plastic Surgeons (IASPS), the number of patients opting for Labiaplasty, a vaginal operation in females was reported to be 45% more than that of the patients opted for the procedure in 2015. However, the availability of alternative procedures to treat various bladder conditions are expected to confine the market growth. Self-catheterization with the use of disposable catheters is one of the prevailing trends in the global urinary catheters market.

The global market for urinary catheters on the basis of product is segmented into intermittent, foley, and condom catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to be the largest as well as fastest growing segment in the market This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, cost-effective nature, reduced risk of urinary tract infections, and increasing demand of it as an effective solution among the patient population. .

On the basis of application, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into spinal cord injury, urinary incontinence, bladder dysfunction, and benign prostate hyperplasia. Urinary incontinence is expected to be the largest as well as fastest growing application segment in the global urinary catheters market. This is attributed to the vast population suffering with the conditions across the globe. For instance, according to a study by the American Urological Association (AUA) it was estimated that 30% of females of the age group 30-60 suffered from urinary incontinence compared to 1.5-5% of males. The high prevalence of incontinence cases among the the population is responsible to fuel the market growth over the forecast years.

The market for urinary catheters was estimated through extensive primary and secondary sources that included a vast array of government authorized websites such as World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), United Nations (UN), American Urological Association (AUA) and others. The primary respondents included chair-holders and representatives of the demand and supply side for urinary catheter industries as well as medical professionals at various hospitals, clinics, and research centers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION 27

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 27

1.2 THE RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 27

GLOBAL URINARY CATHETERS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 28 GLOBAL URINARY CATHETERS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 31

3.1 OVERVIEW 31

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 31

3.2.1 Urinary Catheters Market – By Product 32

3.2.2 Urinary Catheters Market – By Application 32

3.2.3 Urinary Catheters Market – By Gender 33

3.2.4 Urinary Catheters Market – By End User 33

3.2.5 Urinary Catheters Market – By Geography 33

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 34

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 34

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 36

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 38

3.3.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis 40

3.3.5 South & Central America – PEST Analysis 42

GLOBAL URINARY CATHETERS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 44

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 44

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence 44

4.1.2 Increase In The Number Of Surgical Procedures 45

4.1.3 Technological Advancement in Urinary Catheters 46

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 46

4.2.1 Availability Of Alternatives For The Treatment Of Urinary Incontinence 46

4.2.2 High Risk Of Urinary Tract Infection Associated With The Use Of Catheters 46

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 47

4.3.1 Increasing Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations 47

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 47

4.4.1 Rapid Adoption Of Single Use Catheters And Self-Catheterization 47

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 48

URINARY CATHETERSS MARKET –GLOBAL ANALYSIS 49

5.1 URINARY CATHETERSS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 49

5.2 GLOBAL URINARY CATHETERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 49

5.3 MARKET POSITIONING 51

5.4 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 51

5.4.1 Coloplast 51

5.4.2 Hollister, Inc. 52

5.5 EXPERT OPINIONS 52

URINARY CATHETERS MARKET – GLOBAL REGULATORY SCENARIO 53

6.1 NORTH AMERICA 53

6.1.1 US 53

6.1.2 Canada 54

6.1.3 Mexico 55

6.2 EUROPE 56

6.3 ASIA PACIFIC 57

6.3.1 Japan 57

6.3.2 China 58

6.3.3 India 59

6.4 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 60

6.4.1 Saudi Arabia 60

6.4.2 South Africa 61

6.5 SOUTH & CENTRAL AMERICA 62

6.5.1 Brazil 62

URINARY CATHETERS MARKET ANALYSIS– BY PRODUCT 63

