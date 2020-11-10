Latin America Air Conditioner Market Is Expected To Grow Due To Increasing Demand In The Forecast Period 2020-2026

Competitive landscape is another major section of reliable Latin America Air Conditioner Market research report which presents with a clear insight into the market share analysis and actions of key industry players. To thrive in this competitive market place, market research report plays a vital role which gives important and meaningful market insights for the business. Market research analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. The collected information of this winning LATIN AMERICA AIR CONDITIONER marketing report is validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users.

The Major players profiled in this report include Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Haier Inc., Midea Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, Lennox International, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, DAEWOO ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., United Technologies, Ventisol, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. and Hisense.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Latin America Air Conditioner Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Portable AC, Window AC, Packaged AC, Airside AC, Split AC, Floor Mounted Units, Cassettes, Inverter AC, Centralized and Others),

Duct Type (Ductless and Ducted),

Capacity (Upto 1 ton, 1.1 TO 1.5 ton, 1.6 TO 2 ton and Above 2 ton),

Technology (Manual and Automatic), Component (Compressor, Evaporator, Drier/Receiver, Condenser, Air Handling Unit, Duct System and Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Specialty Stores, Retail Outlets, Distributors/Dealers, Real Estate Developers, Housing Decoration Enterprises and Others),

End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government & Transportation),

Countries (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Rest Of Latin America)

Unique structure of the report

Latin America air conditioner market is available mainly in ten types: portable AC, window AC, packaged AC, airside AC, split AC, floor mounted units, cassettes, inverter AC, centralized and others. All these types are used for various end-users such as residential, commercial buildings, industrial purposes and government institutes. The split ACs have certain advanced technological characteristics such as dual inverter technology which will use the R-410 green refrigerant gas and become environment-friendly. Even under hot, humid weather conditions, by using desiccant-augmented evaporative cooling systems the air conditioners can provide comfort cooling. The companies have expanded the business in the field of advancement in technologies for home appliances which could result a highly efficient air conditioners.

Higher efficiency of hybrid ACs is leading to the growth in demand for air conditioner market in Latin America.

Latin America air conditioner market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2018, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. opened a new air conditioner factory in Vietnam by its subsidiary Daikin Air Conditioning Vietnam. It will ensure the timely supply of high quality products to Latin America air conditioning market where demand is increasing rapidly.

In April 2017, LG Electronics has planned to acquire AI technologies, in order to increase their portfolio of smart home business. They are planning to make this strategic move by 2020. With this acquisition, the company will be able to develop more products related to the market

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Latin America Air Conditioner Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Latin America Air Conditioner Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Latin America Air Conditioner Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Latin America Air Conditioner Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Latin America Air Conditioner Market Report at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=latin-america-air-conditioner-market

