Laura Salvo, the co-driver in love with music who died at the Marinha Grande Rallye – Modalidades

Laura Salvo, 21, was born on November 7, 1998 in Valencia, Spain, and grew up in a family of rally enthusiasts. This Saturday, at the official Vidreiro 2020 rally in Marinha Grande, he was killed in an accident while standing next to Miquel Socias.

Laura’s parents and uncles have always been involved in rallies, and both the young woman and her sister Maria Salvo followed in the family’s footsteps.

The co-driver first competed at the age of 16 and entered the Valencian Community Championship at the age of 17. Without ambition to become a pilot, Laura said in an interview with plazadeportiva: “Moving sincerely to the left bank is something that is not in my plans, but I am not ruling out the opportunity to try a race.”

Laura graduated from law school this year. He used social media to share his passion for racing, but also for music. You can find several videos of Laura singing and playing the guitar on the young woman’s Instagram.

Sister Maria Salvo was in the same race as the passenger of another Peageut car when Laura suffered the accident and lost her life. Maria is a nurse and has been on the front line against the coronavirus.

The young woman even shared a message with Laura on her social networks: “With every step you take, you win too.”