Lawn & Garden Equipment Market to 2025 – Latest Trends and Regional Demand Analysis

With technological advancements shaping trends in lawn & garden equipment market, electric powered equipment is anticipated to gain impetus among end-users. Industry players are emphasizing several initiatives, especially efforts to enhance battery efficiency. In a bid to expand their penetration in untapped areas, eminent companies are rolling out advanced products.

Amidst increasing climate change concerns, lawn & garden equipment market valuation has been depicting an upsurge on account of the soaring adoption of green roof technologies. Both commercial landscapers and residential home gardeners are banking on robust government initiatives for sustainable and green environment. In addition, technological developments have been helping manufacturers cut cost, thereby underpinning the industry size expansion.

Lawn & garden equipment market size is slated to surpass US$ 45 billion by 2025

Unprecedented growth witnessed in residential and commercial construction projects in emerging economies is set to stimulate the adoption of lawn & garden equipment. A palpable Upsurge in construction activities has boosted consumer spending on lawn equipment and fueled the industry value.

For instance, STIHL rolled out its highly anticipated high-speed battery hedge trimmer in January 2017; it has helped the company decrease its operating expenses and boost power-to-weight ratio. Accordingly, electric powered equipment is slated to exhibit healthy CAGR of around 8% through 2025.

Recreational activities such as golf have upped the trend quotient as several countries appear to jump on the bandwagon of building golf courses. National Golf Foundation has claimed that there are more 38,500 golf courses. Nevertheless, Turkmenistan was the latest to join the elite list of golf countries after they inaugurated Ashgabat Golf Club in 2018. Turkmenistan claims to build more golf courses in other parts of the country. The trend of building courses is becoming rather prominent – in fact, golf course segment registered around 25% revenue share in 2018 and is set to provide further opportunities to stakeholders in the next half a decade.

Rapid upsurge in the installation of sprinklers and hoses aimed at seamless distribution of water has augured well for lawn & garden equipment market size. According to EPA, 30% of the daily water consumption in the U.S. is meant for outdoor water use. As such, technologies such as WaterSense in spray sprinkles have been introduced to foster growth in the industry ecosystem.

Rider lawn and garden equipment is set to exhibit sustained growth against the backdrop of increased adoption of equipment with the facility for seating. Soaring popularity of the equipment is preferably linked to attributes such as reducing fatigue and boosting the overall output. February 2018 witnessed the introduction of 100 Series lawn tractors by Deere & Company that offers hassle-free and comfortable operation. Prominently, easy availability of rider lawn & equipment is anticipated to further the industry size expansion.

Dramatic rise in housing activities and burgeoning urbanization in Asia Pacific have enthused confidence among stakeholders to infuse investments in the region. Upcoming sporting events such as 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2022 Winter Olympic games in China and 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India have been attracting huge investments for sophisticated equipment in the region. Accordingly, APAC lawn & garden equipment market is anticipated to expand robustly at a CAGR of over 8% through 2025.

Prominent companies are vying to expand their penetration by infusing investments, establishing logistic centers and rolling out novel products. Some of the companies profiled in the report are MTD holdings, Robert Bosch, Deer & Company, Kubota, Husqvarna Group, among several others.

