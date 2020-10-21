Lawn Grass & Turf Grass (COVID-19) Market Comprehensive Study by Companies Nurteks, Victoria PLC, Garden Grass, Taishan

The Lawn Grass & Turf Grass market study report is said to be a professional and comprehensive analysis on the current status of the global Lawn Grass & Turf Grass market that is responsible for offering a basic outlook of the international marketplace alongside segmentation, definition, end-user industries and marketing chain structure. Furthermore, it also incorporates a rich set of essential parameters such as competitive landscape analysis, development trends, regional development state and much more.

Major companies profiled in this report are:

Ten Cate

FieldTurf

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

Mondo S.p.A.

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Beaulieu International Group

Saltex Oy

Edel Grass B.V.

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Victoria PLC

Garden Grass

Taishan

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

ForestGrass

Wonderlawn

Product types can be segregated as:

Seeded Lawns

Sod Lawns

Artificial Turf

Hydroseeding

Others

The Applications of the Lawn Grass & Turf Grass market are:

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Gardens

Others

