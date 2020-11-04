Learn how to apply for a position in Public Administration – Executive Digest

The application process for a job in public administration is different from the selection process for work in a private sector company. You can find job vacancies in this sector on the Public Employment Exchange (BEP). Hiring employees involves more than just sending a resume and cover letter. Find out all about BEP and how to apply for jobs in the public sector.

What is the Public Employment Exchange (BEP)?

BEP is the public employment exchange, the main aim of which is to centralize, simplify and convey information with the greatest possible transparency, to publicize the various processes of recruiting and redistributing human resources in the public administration and to facilitate mobility mechanisms.

With BEP it is possible to get access to job offers in the public sector. This portal ensures the link between supply and demand for professional opportunities in the various fields as well as in various types of competitions and careers.

How do I apply for a position in public administration through BEP?

Consult job offers

If you want to apply for a job in public administration, the first thing you need to know is where to find the right job. The offers are published in Diário da República and on the websites of other public bodies. However, the easiest way to use these possibilities is to use BEP. This website functions as a recruiting portal but has been specially developed to advertise job vacancies.

Anyone can look for work in public administration, just go to the BEP website and search for keywords, depending on their occupation or even geographical location.

After searching for a job with the keywords you want, a list of offers that match your search is displayed. In this list you can see information about:

Coupon Code; Type of offer; Bond (type of contract); Career; Category; Circle; Body; Certain educational qualifications; Application deadline.

Clicking on the code of the offer you are interested in will bring up a page with more details, namely the admission requirements, the formalization of the application and the implementation of the hiring process.

As the portal is regularly updated with the latest job vacancies, it can be helpful to consult it regularly to find out about new opportunities and to ensure that you are applying for anyone interested.

Analyze the nature of the competition and careers

In order to choose the positions that best fit your profile, you should look not only at the area of ​​activity, but also at the type of competition and the career they will fit into.

If you access the list of job vacancies made available by BEP, you will notice that they are divided into two different types of competitions: the joint tendering process and the tendering process for creating reservations in an agency or service.

Generally, when you apply for a position through a joint posting process, you will initiate an immediate recruitment process while you are applying for the reserve establishment process in a facility or service. Integration of the exchange of work, ie the personnel reserves to cover future needs.

In addition to these two types, you will also find vacancies with a regularization tendering process. Please note, however, that these vacancies may only be filled by people who are already active in public administration, as they serve to regulate precarious situations within the agency.

Important note:

When looking for a public service position at BEP, be sure to read all the details about the offer, such as: B. The competition you are participating in, the terms of the contract, the type of career and the admission requirements.

There are three types of careers in the civil service:

Operations assistant; Technical assistant; Senior Technician.

Each type of career requires different applicant characteristics, such as: B. Different degrees or work experience that also affect the proposed salary. A job as an operations assistant requires less training than a technical assistant, who usually requires at least 12th grade. To fill a position as a superior technician, the candidate must have a degree.

Formalize the application

Now that you’ve analyzed all of the vacancies you’re interested in and considered the points above, it’s time to formalize your application. How to proceed is usually provided on the ‘Application formalization’ tab for each vacancy.

Note that most organizations still require that documentation be sent by registered mail. However, some are already accepting applications by email or even by filling out online forms.

After submitting the application, there are other stages in the process that are not the same for all competitions. So be sure to keep an eye on your email address and mobile phone as you can always get instructions on what to do next.

In general, public tenders tend to be more demanding. It is common to request a written test to test the technical knowledge applicable to the function, which can be supplemented by a psychological assessment through psychotechnical tests. This process should also include an interview at the end.

Who can apply?

Any citizen who wishes to work in the public sector under their various types of career and employment contracts can apply through BEP, as can civil servants who wish to enjoy mobility or participate in access competitions.

Some things to consider

Public administration tenders are very accurate, so it is important to pay attention to all the details that each vacancy contains.

The deadlines are usually quite strict. You should therefore ensure that you send all requested documents and forms within the requested time and that all data is properly filled out. A small mistake can cost you space for the position.