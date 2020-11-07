Learn how to watch the Cuban Culture Festival approaching

This weekend, November 7th and 8th, the 2nd edition of the Cuban Culture Festival will take place, presented by a team of twenty artists composed of instrumentalists, dance, poetry and artists.

Among the attractions, the public can discover a real Cuban institution with more than eight decades of existence: the Aragon Orchestra, which is considered the “mother of all Charangas” and opens the festival on Saturday (7 am) from 12 noon.

:: Attraando of the Cuban cultural festival, Fernando Ferrer praises the rhythm mix ::

The Cuban Culture Festival is also attended by Cuban dance artists. The Acosta Danza company is on the program on Sunday (8). Founded by award-winning Cuban dancer Carlos Acosta, the group takes a contemporary perspective on the stage that ranges from ballet to folk to folk dances.

On the same day, another big name in the history of Cuban art is unveiled, the children’s theater group La Colmenita. At 30 years of age, the group has been an ambassador of goodwill for Unicef ​​since 2007 and plays an important role in educating young Cuban citizens.

This is the second edition of the event to be fully online due to the social distancing measures resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. All presentations are broadcast free of charge by TVT (TV dos Trabalhadores) in the São Paulo area, which can be tuned on channel 44.1. The attractions will also be available on the Facebook of the Consulate General of Cuba in São Paulo and on the Brasil de Fato Youtube channel.

Check the full schedule below:

November 7th (Saturday) – from 12 noon

– Aragon Orchestra

– Mauricio Figueiral and Luna Manzanares

– Vengsay Valdes

– Batanga & Cia

– Pancho Amat

– Los Muñequitos de Matanzas

– Felipe Chibas

– Come on Van Van

November 8 (Sunday) – from 12 p.m.

Septeto Habanero

La Colmenita

Acosta Danza

Aliesky Perez

Ferrer and Banda

Sintesis

David Blanco

Lizt Alfonso

Alejandro Falcón and Cuba Adentro

Moncada Group

Alejandra and Cubania

Maria Maia

Editor: Camila Maciel