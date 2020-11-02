Learning Excellence – Executive Digest

September will be a time of reunification, the start of a new academic year, while maintaining life on campus in the face of the new reality that COVID-19 has propelled. From that moment on, business schools face various challenges as part of MBA, postgraduate and executive training courses. For ISEG, it is above all important that the entire community that takes part on campus lives in a safe environment. “In this phase, trust is above all a fundamental and primary value that our teachers, students and staff should feel at all times when they are in contact with us. To this end, we have developed a series of meticulous measures duly certified by APCER with the secure COVID seal. »

All programs take place personally, with the respective safety and care distance in the public areas as well as during coffee break times, the service of which has been adapted to this new reality. Although the inspiring ISEG campus is prepared to receive and carry out the programs in personal format, the possibility of broadcasting the courses in live streaming is also guaranteed for participants who are occasionally unable to be present. In parallel with this new reality, the institution continues to strive to provide an excellent experience and learn in a demanding and rigorous environment, as is already the prerogative of ISEG, but at the same time challenging and innovative for the students and executives who come to us .

About what this new reality will bring to the level of new teaching models, ISEG explains that blended is a model that has many advantages and that has already been implemented in the executive program “Transforming Customer Experience – How to Create Customers”, which was launched in January is Passionate ”, in addition to others soon to be launched.

However, when it’s 100% online, they have doubts about the future. «The path must be the complementarity and combination of different formats, depending on the training needs, the motivation of the students as well as the learning objectives and results that are intended for each training solution. Executives see training as a time to learn, share experiences and network, a dimension that is becoming less feasible with the online format. For this reason, we believe that face-to-face will continue to be the preferred model, but with a considerable amount of space occupied by the mix, as it allows to combine the moment of networking with a training experience that is better suited to the professional and personal life of the participants is adjusted. »

Transformations

The present moment has no doubt been an accelerator of transformation. The portfolio for a school, which, as always at ISEG, should always be in the focus of executives, companies and organizations, has to be reassessed and reconsidered every year with a view to the development of the market. the needs of companies and their professionals. “We really appreciate the meetings with companies and candidates in addition to the benchmark, as we are always clear about what the market needs and can develop at the same pace as or many times before, in order to anticipate trends and needs and help Companies and organizations as well as their specialists in order to improve their individual and organizational performance. In this perspective, provide the participants with new practical methodological tools with which they can achieve these goals. »

guide

Despite positive feedback from executive education students who recognize the quality of online education, this is not the format of choice for this audience. According to those in charge of ISEG, the exchange of experiences and networking is highly valued by executives who see training as a strengthening of skills, but also as a moment of inspiration and relationship, which is difficult to achieve online. “Human contact, including with the pandemic, is highly valued.” In the current age, when managers have to deal with paradoxes and high contexts of diversity, soft skills are more than ever on the roadmap of professionals and organizations. The ability to lead and manage in highly complex environments, manage remote and virtual teams through resilient and ambitious leadership, manage in an environment of uncertainty and rapid change, are crucial skills in the current context. But also the tough skills in terms of digital, perspective and sustainability are fundamental to leading organizations in a process of digital transformation that is aligned with the challenges that new more responsible consumers and even legislation bring with them. «Proof of this are participants in the new edition of the MBA with valuable partnerships such as the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) and the World Economic Forum, as well as the executive program“ Sustainable Finance: Green and Climate Finance ”, which is supported by the Ministry of Environment and several international teachers with extensive experience in sustainable finance. »

Regarding the priorities for this year in terms of leadership training, ISEG gives equal importance to every area, be it bespoke or open programs. Not least because the demand for skilled workers on an individual basis is growing for training that will help shape and improve their careers, but organizations are also looking for training with new formats and topics to which they can respond. “The effects of the pandemic are of course visible. However, we will grow this year which gives us confidence in the work we do and that is what the market is looking for. Our differentiation focuses on what ISEG offers us as a management school of the University of Lisbon, and on the valuable partnerships we enter into, be it with other educational institutions such as the Instituto Superior Técnico or the University of São Francisco, but also as a company and Companies that value our programs, such as the Ministry of the Environment, Microsoft, Google, SHL. »