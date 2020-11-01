World

Least of all bad – Octávio Ribeiro

Photo of il ilNovember 1, 2020

In fighting the pandemic, the government had two options: to shut down blindly or discreetly. Fortunately, he chose the second one. Or it was forced to because a new experience of total restraint, as in the past, would be a disaster for the Portuguese economy and health.

Of course, this common sense, which can distinguish problematic counties from areas of lower risk, immediately raises a fatal question: will it …

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 01/11/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilNovember 1, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button